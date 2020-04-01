Play

Maple Leafs' Kristians Rubins: Pens entry-level deal

Rubins agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Toronto on Wednesday.

Rubins has spent the 2019-20 campaign in the minors with AHL Toronto, for which he has tallied 14 points in 47 contests. The 22-year-old's limited offensive upside will prevent him from becoming a top-end fantasy option, though he could be a decent shutdown defender for the organization.

