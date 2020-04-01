Maple Leafs' Kristians Rubins: Pens entry-level deal
Rubins agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Toronto on Wednesday.
Rubins has spent the 2019-20 campaign in the minors with AHL Toronto, for which he has tallied 14 points in 47 contests. The 22-year-old's limited offensive upside will prevent him from becoming a top-end fantasy option, though he could be a decent shutdown defender for the organization.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.