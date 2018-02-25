The Canadiens traded Baun and Tomas Plekanec to the Maple Leafs on Sunday, with Rinat Valiev and Kerby Rychel heading the other way, TSN reports.

Baun is a versatile power forward who compiled four goals, 12 assists and 24 PIM over 54 games with AHL Laval leading up to this trade headlined by Plekanec. The 25-year-old was born in Toronto, so this will be a homecoming for the undrafted skater, who we figure will serve as organizational depth for the playoff-bound Leafs.