Maple Leafs' Kyle Baun: Dealt to Maple Leafs
The Canadiens traded Baun and Tomas Plekanec to the Maple Leafs on Sunday, with Rinat Valiev and Kerby Rychel heading the other way, TSN reports.
Baun is a versatile power forward who compiled four goals, 12 assists and 24 PIM over 54 games with AHL Laval leading up to this trade headlined by Plekanec. The 25-year-old was born in Toronto, so this will be a homecoming for the undrafted skater, who we figure will serve as organizational depth for the playoff-bound Leafs.
