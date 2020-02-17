Maple Leafs' Kyle Clifford: First point with new team
Clifford picked up an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.
Clifford's assist on Yegor Korshkov's second-period tally was the former's first point in six games since he was traded to Toronto from the Kings. The 29-year-old Canadian has 15 points and 105 hits through 59 outings overall, which likely won't attract much fantasy attention.
