Clifford picked up an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Clifford's assist on Yegor Korshkov's second-period tally was the former's first point in six games since he was traded to Toronto from the Kings. The 29-year-old Canadian has 15 points and 105 hits through 59 outings overall, which likely won't attract much fantasy attention.

