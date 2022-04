Clifford scored a goal Saturday in a 5-4 overtime win over Ottawa.

Clifford opening the scoring for the Leafs and cut the score to 2-1 with a nifty tip while screening Anton Forsberg at the 2:57 mark of the second. It was his first goal of the season (21 games) and first since May 5, 2021. With just 6:32 of ice time, Clifford just isn't a viable fantasy asset.