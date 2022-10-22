Clifford was recalled from AHL Toronto on Saturday.
Clifford played a pair of games for the AHL's Marlies before his recall, picking up a pair of minor penalties and no points. Clifford will be in the big club's lineup Saturday as the Maple Leafs are in Winnipeg.
