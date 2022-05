Clifford will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Tuesday for boarding on Tampa Bay's Ross Colton.

Clifford was handed a five-minute major and game misconduct for Monday's incident and now should be expected to miss at least a game if not longer. Assuming the winger is banned for Game 2 versus the Lightning on Wednesday, Jason Spezza is the most likely candidate to step into the lineup in Clifford's stead.