Clifford received a one-game suspension for boarding Ross Colton on Monday.
Clifford will sit out Game 2 against the Lightning on Wednesday and will be eligible to return for Game 3 on Friday. The 31-year-old logged just 49 seconds of ice time in Monday's Game 1 victory before receiving a game misconduct.
