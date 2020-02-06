Maple Leafs' Kyle Clifford: Traded to Maple Leafs
Clifford was traded to the Maple Leafs along with goalie Jack Campbell, in exchange for Trevor Moore, a 2020 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2021 third-round pick.
Clifford will bring significant physicality to the Maple Leafs' bottom six. He has 14 points, 90 hits and 89 shots on goal through 53 contests this season. Getting away from the Kings' poor offense will likely help Clifford's scoring numbers as well, but he's not likely to be a factor in fantasy even after the move.
