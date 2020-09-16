According to his agent Todd Reynolds, Clifford will be testing the free-agent market this summer, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Toronto picked up Clifford at the trade deadline in a package deal that involved Jack Campbell, Trevor Moore and two third-round picks, but the Maple Leafs have already begun actively shedding salary in order to open up enough space to sign a top-four blueliner this offseason, and Clifford will undoubtedly be looking for a raise on the $1.6 million he's currently making annually, so it's not surprising to see he likely won't be re-signing with the Leafs. The 29-year-old winger picked up seven goals and 17 points in 69 games during the regular season.