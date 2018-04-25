Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Absent from Game 7 lineup
Komarov (lower body) will sit out Wednesday's Game 7 against the Bruins, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Komarov was considered a candidate to return to the lineup for the series finale after missing each of the last four contests, but it appears he's not quite ready to make his mark. The Leafs will attempt to take care of business without him, and Komarov would likely be in line to return at some point during the second round should Toronto advance.
