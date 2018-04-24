Coach Mike Babcock indicated that Komarov (lower body) -- who deemed himself ready for Game 5 but sat out the contest as well as Game 6 -- could return to the lineup for Wednesday's Game 7 against the Bruins, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

While Komarov believed he was ready to return to the ice for Game 5, coach Babcock obviously did not. He will likely do everything possible to rejoin the action for Game 7, but it will ultimately be up to Babcock to decide the lineup. If he's held out, Komarov will have to hope his teammates can pick up the slack and win the contest in Boston without him for a chance to return in the second round. Official word on his availability is expected to surface on game day.