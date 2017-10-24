Komarov registered seven hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 home win over the Kings.

Impressively, the top-six winger has recorded fewer than four hits in just one of nine games to start the season, but he's currently mired in a seven-game pointless drought and needs to pick up the pace to justify a high ownership rate in the fantasy realm.

