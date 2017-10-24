Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Doling out hits with aplomb
Komarov registered seven hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 home win over the Kings.
Impressively, the top-six winger has recorded fewer than four hits in just one of nine games to start the season, but he's currently mired in a seven-game pointless drought and needs to pick up the pace to justify a high ownership rate in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Off to hot start•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Working on chemistry with new linemate•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Chips in two points Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Chips in two points•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Pots two, pushing point streak to five•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Gets goal, but has just four points in 20 games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...