Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Ends goal drought
Komarov found the twine against Anaheim on Monday, pitching in during a 7-4 victory.
The goal was Komarov's fourth of the season, and first since Dec. 19. Lately the 31-year-old has been skating on the fourth line as well, and with Toronto deep with scoring wingers, Komarov will likely stay on the bottom six for much of the remaining season. Even though Komarov only sits at 13 points (four goals, nine assists) through 54 games, he's still provided a strong physical presence, collecting 157 hits -- fourth most in the NHL.
