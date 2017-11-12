Komarov chipped in an assist, two PIM and six hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Physicality is the name of the game for Komarov, but the 30-year-old is also known to etch his name on the scoresheet every so often. He's up to two goals and four assists through 19 games, which is nothing to brag about if you own him in fantasy, but it at least provides the Maple Leafs with some secondary scoring.