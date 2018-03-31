Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Game-time decision Saturday
Komarov (leg) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's home match against the Jets, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Coach Mike Babcock indicated Friday that he would return Saturday, and he still hopes that will be the case, but it appears there's still some doubt on that front. Official word on the winger's status should arrive in warmups, though Komarov's 19 points -- seven goals and 12 assists -- through 71 games this season leave him off the majority of fantasy radars.
