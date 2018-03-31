Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: In lineup Saturday
Komarov (leg) will skate in Saturday's game against Winnipeg, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports.
The injury has sidelined Komarov since Mar. 15, but he's finally ready to lace up the skates and will likely slot into Toronto's fourth line. Although the 31-year-old has only recorded 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 71 games on the year, prior to the injury he'd posted four points in his last six games, so perhaps Komarov will find a way to pick up where he left off.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Will return Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: On track to return Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Continues to miss time with leg injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Will miss another game Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Likely ruled out for fourth straight game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...