Komarov (leg) will skate in Saturday's game against Winnipeg, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports.

The injury has sidelined Komarov since Mar. 15, but he's finally ready to lace up the skates and will likely slot into Toronto's fourth line. Although the 31-year-old has only recorded 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 71 games on the year, prior to the injury he'd posted four points in his last six games, so perhaps Komarov will find a way to pick up where he left off.