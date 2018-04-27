Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Knee reinjury revealed
Komarov indicated Wednesday that he was held out for the final five games of the opening-round series against the Bruins due to a reinjury of the knee that cost him a couple of weeks in March, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.
Komarov has missed some extended time on multiple occasions because of the injury, but he will now have extended time to rest up with the Leafs' season officially coming to a close following a Game 7 loss to the Bruins. Even when healthy, Komarov will need to improve on his 19 points -- seven goals and 12 assists -- next season to have utility in most fantasy formats.
