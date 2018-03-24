Komarov (lower body) is expected to sit out against the Red Wings on Saturday seeing as how Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site doesn't believe there will be any lineup changes from the team's win over Nashville.

A physical winger who's been known to sprinkle the box score with the random goal or assist, Komarov should continue to be replaced by rookie Andreas Johnsson. However, the latter probably won't take enough shifts to warrant fantasy consideration outside the deepest fantasy leagues.