Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Not ready to play
Komarov (lower body) will miss his second straight game Tuesday versus the Lightning, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Komarov will at least make the trip with the team, which leaves open the possibility that he is in action against Nashville on Thursday. For the first time in three years, it appears the 30-year-old will miss the 30-point mark, as he has managed a mere seven goals and 12 helpers in 71 outings this season. Andreas Johnsson will likely to continue filling in for Komarov until he is given the green light to suit up.
