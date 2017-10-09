Komarov is off to a hot start this season. He has three points, including two assists, in his first two games. Two of those three points have come on the power play.

Uncle Leo's best season came in 2015-16 when he scored 19 goals and finished with 36 points in 67 games. Komarov won't be able to sustain his current streak for long, but he should see a career mark in offence if the Buds keep flying like they are right now. Sometimes, a guy can punch a ticket to silly totals in the right situation. Toronto is the right situation.