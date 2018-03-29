Komarov (leg) skated with the regulars Thursday morning, fueling speculation that he could return for Friday night's road game against the Islanders, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Since Komarov was present for morning skate, Andreas Johnsson -- who has served as his replacement in games -- was grouped with the defensemen. Barring any setbacks, it looks like fantasy owners will be able to depend on Komarov hitting the ice in the next contest.