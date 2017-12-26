Komarov has just one goal in his last 11 games.

Uncle Leo is pacing toward the worst production of his career. He has eight points (four goals, four assists) and will be hard pressed to hit the 20-point mark. Komarov's fantasy value had been tied to his ability to get goals on a lower line while delivering hits, so this year's output makes him almost unusable for fantasy.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories