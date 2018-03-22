Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Out again Thursday
Komarov (lower body) will not rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Predators, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Komarov will miss his third straight matchup as he continues to nurse a lower-body issue that occurred a week ago against the Sabres. The Maple Leafs will receive some reinforcements, however, in the form of star center slightly Auston Matthews' return, alleviating the Komarov's absence. Although Komarov hasn't had his best offensive campaign, the veteran winger had recorded four points in the six games prior to his injury. His next crack at returning arrives Saturday against the Red Wings.
