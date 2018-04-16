Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Ruled out for Game 3
Komarov (lower body) will not be in action for Game 3 against the Bruins on Monday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
The good news for fantasy owners is that Komarov will be a game-time decision ahead of Game 4 on Thursday. Since returning from injury March 31, the winger has failed to write his name on the scoresheet and has put just six shots on goal in five contests. Nazem Kadri (suspension) remains unavailable which means Dominic Moore figures to return to the lineup in Komarov's stead.
