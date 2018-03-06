Komarov recorded two goals during Monday's 5-3 loss to Buffalo.

After registering double-digit goals in consecutive seasons, Komarov has scored just seven times through 68 games this year. This was also just the second time he's found the back of the net through his latest 33 outings. Additionally, head coach Mike Babcock has slotted Komarov down the lineup recently, so outside of his power-play looks, there aren't likely to be many offensive opportunities for the agitating winger moving forward.