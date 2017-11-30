Komarov scored his third goal of the year in the 4-1 win Tuesday against the Flames.

The 30-year-old also notched three blocked shots in over 17 minutes of ice time. In standard leagues, Komarov is tough to trust because of his inconsistent scoring. However, he has notched at least two shots on goal in four straight games and blocks a fair amount of shots, so he is definitely someone to keep an eye on for fantasy.