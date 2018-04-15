Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Unable to return
Komarov initially rejoined his teammates on the bench, but has headed back down the tunnel, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Prior to the start of the second period, coach Mike Babcock had shuffled up his lines to move Komarov into a fourth-line role, but will now have to do some additional juggling with the winger missing. While the team didn't make any official announcements yet, the concern is that the Russian re-injured his knee. The club should provide an update prior to Monday's Game 3 clash back in Toronto.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: In lineup Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Will return Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: On track to return Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Continues to miss time with leg injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Will miss another game Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...