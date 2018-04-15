Komarov initially rejoined his teammates on the bench, but has headed back down the tunnel, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Prior to the start of the second period, coach Mike Babcock had shuffled up his lines to move Komarov into a fourth-line role, but will now have to do some additional juggling with the winger missing. While the team didn't make any official announcements yet, the concern is that the Russian re-injured his knee. The club should provide an update prior to Monday's Game 3 clash back in Toronto.