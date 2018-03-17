Komarov (lower body) won't play in Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Komarov underwent an MRI on Friday after colliding with his teammate during Thursday's contest against Buffalo. While the results have yet to be released, he has officially been ruled out for Saturday's contest as he continues to recover. His next opportunity to rejoin the lineup arrives Tuesday against the Lightning, while Andreas Johnsson is expected to replace him alongside William Nylander and Zach Hyman and Dominic Moore will draw in.