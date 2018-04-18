Komarov (lower body) will miss Thursday's Game 4 tilt against the Bruins, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Komarov will miss his second straight game as a result of his lower-body problem. Even when healthy, the winger has been ineffective of late, as he is pointless in his previous seven appearances. Dominic Moore should continue to fill in during Komarov's absence -- at least until Nazem Kadri (suspension) returns from his ban.