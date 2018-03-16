Komarov (lower body) will undergo an MRI on his knee and thigh Thursday to determine whether or not there is any damage, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Komarov exited Thursday's game against the Sabres after an awkward collision with his teammate, after which he couldn't put weight on his leg. More information about the issue should surface following the tests, but it's best to consider him day-to-day until then.