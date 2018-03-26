Komarov (lower body) will miss his fifth consecutive game when the Maple Leafs play host to the Sabres on Monday, NHL.com reports.

According to this latest report, Komarov technically remains "day-to-day" with his injury, which hints at a possible return for Wednesday's home clash with the Panthers. The Russian will crack the scoresheet every now and then -- he's provided seven goals and 12 assists through 71 games -- but it's not like he's a can't-miss fantasy commodity.