Komarov (lower body) will not return to Thursday's game in Buffalo.

Komarov left Thursday's game in the second period after a collision with his teammate left him unable to put weight on his leg. More information about the extent of the injury should be available after the game, but until then the 31-year-old forward can be considered day-to-day.

