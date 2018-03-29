Komarov (leg) will suit up in Saturday's clash with Winnipeg, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.

The news effectively rules out Komarov against the Islanders on Friday, but fantasy owners will no doubt be happy to have a clear return date in sight. The winger missed the Leafs' prior six outings due to his leg injury. Once given the all-clear to return, the Russian will likely bounce Andreas Johnsson from the lineup.