Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Working on chemistry with new linemate
Komarov has been skating with Nazem Kadri and newcomer Patrick Marleau this preseason. That trio will start the season together, but is struggling to quickly find chemistry and has become the target of coach Mike Babcock, reports the Toronto Sun.
"I thought early it was really going good," said Babcock, speaking about the start of training camp. But the trio has struggled to read off each other since. "That line has to be better," continued Babs. "That group can be way better, way quicker. That group has to find some chemistry and get going." Komarov has been a fixture beside Kadri and the duo understand each other well, but are working to click with Marleau. Komarov will benefit greatly once the trio starts to click, as Marleau is an excellent distributor and Leo will only need to put his stick down to tap in some nice goals.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Chips in two points Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Chips in two points•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Pots two, pushing point streak to five•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Gets goal, but has just four points in 20 games•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Lights lamp twice against Coyotes•
-
Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Struggling on offense•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...