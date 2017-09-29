Komarov has been skating with Nazem Kadri and newcomer Patrick Marleau this preseason. That trio will start the season together, but is struggling to quickly find chemistry and has become the target of coach Mike Babcock, reports the Toronto Sun.

"I thought early it was really going good," said Babcock, speaking about the start of training camp. But the trio has struggled to read off each other since. "That line has to be better," continued Babs. "That group can be way better, way quicker. That group has to find some chemistry and get going." Komarov has been a fixture beside Kadri and the duo understand each other well, but are working to click with Marleau. Komarov will benefit greatly once the trio starts to click, as Marleau is an excellent distributor and Leo will only need to put his stick down to tap in some nice goals.