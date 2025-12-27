Haymes scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Toronto's 3-2 win over Belleville on Friday.

Haymes snapped an eight-game slump with the effort, which was the second multi-pointer of the season. He's struggled in his first full professional campaign, logging three goals, six assists and 37 shots on net through 26 appearances. Haymes signed an entry-level deal back in March after concluding his NCAA career with Dartmouth College.