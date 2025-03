Haymes signed a two-year contract with the Maple Leafs on Monday.

Haymes' contract will take effect in 2025-26. In the meantime, the left-shot center will link up with AHL Toronto on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the campaign. The 21-year-old generated 12 goals and 18 points across 22 games with Dartmouth College in the NCAA in 2024-25.