Schenn (personal) is on the ice for morning skate ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Avalanche, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Although Schenn has returned to practice, according to Masters, it looks like the 33-year-old defender will miss a fourth straight game Wednesday. He should, however, be ready to jump back into the lineup Friday against Carolina. Check back for confirmation on Schenn's status prior to puck drop versus the Hurricanes.