Schenn had a game-high 10 hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 4. The Maple Leafs lead the series 3-1.
Schenn has been a strong presence on the Leafs' blue line all series long. While he has no points, he has 22 hits, seven blocks and four shots in four games. More importantly, Schenn has been a ballast for partner Morgan Rielly as he jumps up into the play.
