Hollowell took part in Thursday's practice session, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Hollowell appears to be back at the NHL level after having been sent down to the minors Wednesday in what was likely a cap-saving move. Even with the defenseman in attendance, he is unlikely to get into the lineup against the Devils on Thursday and figures to serve as an emergency option.
