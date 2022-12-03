site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: maple-leafs-mac-hollowell-back-with-active-roster | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Maple Leafs' Mac Hollowell: Back with active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hollowell was promoted from AHL Toronto on Friday, per CapFriendly.
Hollowell has an assist in each of his last two appearances with the Maple Leafs. He could suit up Saturday against the Lightning.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read