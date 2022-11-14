Hollowell was summoned from the minors Monday.
Hollowell is projected to be an extra defender for the Leafs after the team placed T.J. Brodie (oblique) on injured reserve. The former has nine assists in nine AHL contests with the Marlies this season. Hollowell doesn't have any NHL experience yet.
