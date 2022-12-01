Hollowell was credited with an assist during Wednesday's 3-1 victory over the visiting Sharks.

Hollowell, who has been shipped between the NHL and AHL teams several times this season, is starting to make his major-league mark. Recovering a long rebound, the 24-year-old rookie defenseman faked a slap shot before delivering the puck to Auston Matthews, who opened the scoring by deflecting the pass past goalie Aaron Dell. Hollowell has appeared in five NHL games and has been credited with a helper in back-to-back outings. During his initial 96 NHL shifts, mostly on the third pairing with Victor Mete, Hollowell has generated just two shots on goal.