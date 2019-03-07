Maple Leafs' Mac Hollowell: Inks three-year ELC

Hollowell signed a three-year, entry-level contract future contract with the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

While Hollowell's entry-level deal evidently won't kick in right away, the Maple Leafs showed urgency in coming to terms with the 20-year-old, who reportedly leads the OHL in goals (23) and points (72) through 59 games as a member of the Greyhounds. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 163 pounds, Hollowell was Toronto's fourth-round (118th overall) selection in the 2018 draft. His small stature hasn't impeded his production at junior, but we'll have to see how the right defenseman fares against quicker and stronger competition found in the professional ranks.