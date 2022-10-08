Hollowell was waived by the Maple Leafs on Saturday, according to Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun.
The 24-year-old defenseman has yet to play a game in the NHL. Look for Hollowell to join AHL Toronto if he passes through waivers.
