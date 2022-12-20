Hollowell was demoted to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
Hollowell hasn't played in his last five games with the Leafs, serving instead as a healthy scratch, so his demotion shouldn't come as a surprise. While Holloway could still be called up from time to time moving forward, once Morgan Rielly (knee) and Jake Muzzin (neck) are cleared to return, Hollowell should expect to spend the rest of the year in the minors.
