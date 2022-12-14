Hollowell was reassigned to the AHL on Wednesday.
Hollowell has two assists in six games with Toronto this season while averaging 12:56 of ice time. He was a healthy scratch in the Maple Leafs' last four games. In the AHL, the 24-year-old has registered nine assists in 11 contests.
