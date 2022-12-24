site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Maple Leafs' Mac Hollowell: Sent to AHL
Hollowell was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday, per CapFriendly.
Hollowell hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since Dec. 3. The 24-year-old will likely continue moving between the AHL and NHL levels on a regular basis.
