Maple Leafs' Mac Hollowell: Up to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hollowell was promoted to the active roster Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Hollowell hasn't made his NHL debut, but this move suggests he'll serve in a depth role during the Maple Leafs' playoff run.
