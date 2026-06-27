Maple Leafs' Mans Gudmundsson: Reliable defender off to Toronto

Gudmundsson was the 76th overall pick by Toronto in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Checking in at a shade under 6-foot-3, Gudmundsson turned 18 years of age just a couple weeks prior to the draft. His game is all about reliability. He had 25 points in 35 games in the Swedish Jr. league this past season and even made his SHL debut, appearing in one game as a 17-year-old. The scoring numbers at the junior level overstate his offensive ability some, but Gudmundsson skates well for a big guy and he's always played hard. It's a nice all-around package, albeit one that seems likely to result in a somewhat limited ceiling. Gudmundsson, who has represented his home country in multiple international tournaments, is likely to remain in Sweden for the next handful of seasons.