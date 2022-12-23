Giordano picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-3 win over the Flyers.

He now has an assist in back-to-back games and three in his last five. Giordano has 10 points in 34 games this season and has been logging heavy minutes with Morgan Reilly (knee) out. He continues to perform well on the ice, but Gio's fantasy value is well into the rearview mirror.